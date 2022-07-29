Get to Know Your Orange Man: #12, QB Dan Villari

Name: Dan Villari

Position: Quarterback

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 237 lbs.

Hometown: Massapequa, NY

High School: Plainedge

2021 stats: Made four appearances for the Michigan Wolverines last season. Completed 1 of 3 passing attempts and had 9 rushing attempts for 35 yards.

2022 projections: Villari looks to be locked in a battle with JaCobian Morgan and Carlos Del-Rio Wilson for the #2 spot. From the limited time we saw him in the spring game it would appear he’s going to have some work to do when camp begins.

How’d he get here?: He was a late commit to Michigan choosing them over offers from Massachusetts, Buffalo, Albany and Fordham. He didn’t get a Syracuse Orange offer in 2020 but when he entered the transfer portal the Orange were waiting with a place for him.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 3 stars and was considered the 10th best recruit in New York during his senior season.

Twitter feed: @dan2villari

Tweets of wonder: These days gotta push that merch

MY MERCH IS AVAILABLE NOW‼️ https://t.co/TdW7mtkF75 — DV (@Dan2Villari) April 23, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Maybe Dan will follow in the footsteps of another Plainedge HS alum who secured a championship this past week. At some point this season we’ll beg Dino to “Send Villari”

Let’s get a look at ya: Villari is out there this summer putting in work to earn his opportunity