Get to Know Your Orange Man: #11, Ja’Had Carter

Name: Ja’Had Carter
Position: Defensive back
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 198 lbs.
Hometown: Richmond, Va.
High School: Jireh Prep Academy
2021 stats: Carter made eight starts at the boundary safety position for the Syracuse Orange last year, and would have likely started the other four had he not missed weeks 3-6 with an injury. Even in the limited time he accounted for 35 tackles and a pass breakup.
2022 projections: If he stays healthy, he should be the starter again this year, and rotating again with Eric Coley (assuming he stays healthy as well...). That’s not a bad one-two punch at boundary safety for the Orange. He should add another veteran presence in his third year to a relatively young position group.
How’d he get here?: Texas Tech, FAU and Marshall all had their eyes set on him, but he headed north for some reason and we’re glad he did.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247Sports and ESPN, because they knew what they were talking about. Unfortunately, Rivals was in the dark and only gave him two.
Money quote: He’s got his eye on the prize from last year and I’d assume this continues to this season.
“I want to catch a pick,” Carter said. “And get one percent better each day this season.”
Twitter feed: @jayalmighty6
Tweets of wonder: I had to find a way to get this craziness in here.
Ja'Had ➡️ Trill ➡️ Touchdown— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) September 26, 2020
WatchESPN: https://t.co/PDOepP6Iwx pic.twitter.com/qe8veL5ZIp
Interesting nugget o’interest: Carter was the first commitment in Virginia Tech’s 2019 class before he reclassified and took a prep year. The Orange could have been playing against him instead of with him, which wouldn’t have been too fun.
Let’s get a look at ya: Highlight reel via his twitter.
Them hard times robbed me of my innocence left me with the mind of a KILLER... Year 1 pic.twitter.com/nSjrzbBtUW— Ja’Had Carter (@JayAlmighty6) March 26, 2021
