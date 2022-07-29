Get to Know Your Orange Man: #11, Ja’Had Carter

Name: Ja’Had Carter

Position: Defensive back

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 198 lbs.

Hometown: Richmond, Va.

High School: Jireh Prep Academy

2021 stats: Carter made eight starts at the boundary safety position for the Syracuse Orange last year, and would have likely started the other four had he not missed weeks 3-6 with an injury. Even in the limited time he accounted for 35 tackles and a pass breakup.

2022 projections: If he stays healthy, he should be the starter again this year, and rotating again with Eric Coley (assuming he stays healthy as well...). That’s not a bad one-two punch at boundary safety for the Orange. He should add another veteran presence in his third year to a relatively young position group.

How’d he get here?: Texas Tech, FAU and Marshall all had their eyes set on him, but he headed north for some reason and we’re glad he did.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247Sports and ESPN, because they knew what they were talking about. Unfortunately, Rivals was in the dark and only gave him two.

Money quote: He’s got his eye on the prize from last year and I’d assume this continues to this season.

“I want to catch a pick,” Carter said. “And get one percent better each day this season.”

Twitter feed: @jayalmighty6

Tweets of wonder: I had to find a way to get this craziness in here.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Carter was the first commitment in Virginia Tech’s 2019 class before he reclassified and took a prep year. The Orange could have been playing against him instead of with him, which wouldn’t have been too fun.

Let’s get a look at ya: Highlight reel via his twitter.