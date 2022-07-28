Get to Know Your Orange Man: #12, LB Mekhi Mason

Name: Mekhi Mason

Position: Linebacker

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 221 lbs

Hometown: Pembroke Pines, FL

High School: Monsignor Pace

2021 stats: Had 102 tackles and six sacks in his senior season at Monsignor Pace.

2022 projections: Mason arrived in time to participate in spring practice for the Syracuse Orange. He’s not going to start this year but he could see time on special teams and as a back-up to the current group of linebackers.

How’d he get here?: Mason had 15 offers including LSU and Florida State. He took three visits and selected Syracuse over Indiana and Georgia Tech

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars

Instagram: @mekhimason13

Interesting nugget o’interest: One of Monsignor Pace’s alums Kayvon Webster earned a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.

Let’s get a look at ya: A quick look at his signing day video