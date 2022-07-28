Syracuse football has low ACC pre-season expectations

It’s time for pre-season polls and as we expected the Syracuse Orange aren’t among the teams that the media expects to be vying for a trip to Charlotte and the ACC Championship.

⭐️ 2022 ACC Football Preseason Poll ⭐️



Who do you think wins the Atlantic and Coastal?



: https://t.co/T19nYFEkFv pic.twitter.com/cBjpMrJGPy — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 26, 2022

The Orange are a distant 7th in the Atlantic Division and one of only three schools that didn’t receive a 1st-place vote along with Louisville and Georgia Tech. Clemson and Miami are the media’s choice to win their respective divisions but we all know that the media never knows what’s going on.

We also got the release of the pre-season All-ACC teams and Sean Tucker is Syracuse’s only selection. Tucker ended up with the third most votes for All-ACC behind North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs and Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden. NC State quarterback Devin Leary was the pick for Preseason Player of the Year while Tucker finished in 8th in that voting.

In more positive news, Tucker, Mikel Jones and Andre Szmyt have been selected to pre-season watch lists for the Maxwell, Doak Walker (Tucker), Butkus, Nagurski (Jones) and Groza (Szymt).