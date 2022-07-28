Get to Know Your Orange Man: #12, LB Anwar Sparrow

With a surname like that, it’s appropriate that this next Syracuse Orange player grew up by the sea.

Name: Anwar Sparrow

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 219 lbs.

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

High School: Salem

2021 stats: Appeared in a reserve role in three games and made two tackles.

2022 projections: Sparrow won’t start, but he could find himself some solid work late in certain games. The LB core is VERY young so second-team spots are really anyone’s to grab. Otherwise pay attention to special teams as that’s where he’ll likely end up.

How’d he get here?: Anwar was almost off to Georgia Military College due to academic ineligibility, but he brought his grades enough at the end of senior year to make a late commitment. He also had offers from Appalachian State and local Norfolk State, and he took an official visit to Louisville.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 3 stars on 247sports, 2 stars on Rivals.

Money Quote: Sparrow said that during the recruiting process, Syracuse was much more welcoming than other schools that he talked with

“I was talking to coach Chip West and he really made me feel at home... One of the things that stood out to me is not a lot of schools believed in me,” Sparrow said. “They were telling me they were going to offer but they were procrastinating about it.”

Twitter: @AnwarS12_

Instagram: @asparrow__

Interesting nugget o’interest: Virginia Beach has had a handful of NFL talents including former 1st round pick and Buffalo Bills QB E.J. Manuel.

Let’s get a look at ya: No SU footage, so back to the Hudl