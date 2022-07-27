Get to Know Your Orange Man: #14, DB Jason Simmons

Name: Jason Simmons

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 193lbs

Hometown: Lancaster, Texas

High School: Lancaster (via New Mexico State)

2021 stats: Appeared in 11 games for the Orange last year, starting 10 at free safety. Recorded 41 tackles and a pick last year, as well as a forced fumble.

2022 projections: He was a starter last year, he should start this year. Only thing possibly altering that would be one of the young guys making a huge jump, in which case he would still see a lot of the field and we’d be deeper for it.

How’d he get here?: Some Michigan State and TCU offers during his time in the transfer portal, but he chose to come to DBU.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247sports, two stars from Rivals, and not ranked by ESPN. Take from that what you will.

Money quote: You knew that Syracuse’s success with defensive backs would come in handy sooner rather than later. Simmons pointed out that the three new NFL DBs played a big factor in his decision to commit to the Orange.

“Being able to know that I’ll be able to be put in a great opportunity to fulfill my ultimate dream of being able to play in the NFL. That was a huge factor. I’m going to be coached accordingly. Just going to try to come in immediately and make an impact.”

Twitter feed: @jaysimms11

Tweets of wonder: Motivation time.

I had someone tell me I fell off, ooh I needed that — Jason Simmons Jr. (@jaysimms11) May 18, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: His dad, Jason Simmons (go figure) is the current passing game coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. He formerly played for the Steelers and Texans.

Let’s get a look at ya: Some tape from his New Mexico State days: