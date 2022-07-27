Get to Know Your Orange Man: #13, WR CJ Hayes

Name: CJ Hayes

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 208 lbs

Hometown: Bowling Green, KY

High School: South Warren

2021 stats: Hayes appeared in seven games last season as a safety/special teams player for Michigan State. He played wide receiver back in 2019 and had 13 catches for 141 yards.

2022 projections: Hayes was an interesting addition to the Syracuse Orange as a grad transfer. It seems like Syracuse has the numbers at wide receiver but he brings good size and experience so look for him to get an opportunity in camp to find a path to the two-deep.

How’d he get here?: Back in high school Hayes chose Michigan State over 18 other schools including Purdue. His recruiter at Michigan State was former Syracuse assistant coach Terry Samuel,

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around and a top 10 player in Kentucky during his senior year.

Instagram: @cj_hayes_

Interesting nugget o’interest: CJ hopes to become the 2nd alum of South Warren to make the NFL. Joel Iyiegbuniwe now with the Seattle Seahawks was the 1st.

Let’s get a look at ya: Learn more about CJ and a very interesting story of his father’s experience