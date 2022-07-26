Get to Know Your Orange Man: #14, WR Anthony Queeley

Name: Anthony Queeley

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 198 lbs.

Class: (Redshirt) Junior

Hometown: Orlando, Fla.

High School: Lake Nona

2021 stats: After a strong 2020 season for the Syracuse Orange, Queeley’s output dropped to 15 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

2022 projections: The new offensive gameplan offers Queeley a reset this fall. He has the size and has shown the ability to make tough catches but will he find more success under the revamped Orange offense? Syracuse needs players like Queeley to step up and make key plays to keep drives alive.

How’d he get here?: He had 13 offers including ones from Duke, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCF, Tulane and Coastal Carolina but he opted for Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three-stars.

Money quote: Anthony knows that hard work is going to pay off in football and in life.

“The amount of hours, pain, work, blood, sweat, and tears into this game is a good feeling seeing it just help the team.”

Instagram: @aq.sovereign

Interesting nugget o’interest: In addition to football and classes, Anthony runs his own sneaker business

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s an interview with Anthony from last summer