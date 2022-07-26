Get to Know Your Orange Man: #15 DB, Neil Nunn

Name: Neil Nunn

Position: Defensive back

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 182 lbs.

Class: (Redshirt) Sophomore

Hometown: West Perrine, Fla.

High School: Miami Palmetto

2021 stats: Nunn appeared in five games for the Syracuse Orange and recorded one tackle.

2022 projections: Nunn has the ability to play safety and corner so he could push for time at one of the safety sports or as the rover in the 3-3-5. If he’s able to stay healthy he’s a player who can give a boost to the strong Syracuse secondary.

How’d he get here?: Nunn committed to Syracuse then decided to commit to Miami before switching back to the Orange. He also chose SU twice over offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, NC State, and Tennessee

What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars from 247Sports while Rivals and ESPN had him rated as a three-star recruit. Considered a top 50 safety in his class.

Money quote: Back in high school, Nunn showed his skill and confidence by shutting down a 5-star Clemson recruit with the game on the line

“Coach just felt like it was the best against the best,” Nunn said after the win at Tropical Park, “so I just went out there one-on-one.”

Instagram: @neilnunnjr

Interesting nugget o’interest: Lots of famous alumni from Miami Palmetto including the newest Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s some high school highlights