Syracuse football fans should be Pl34sed with the Sean Tucker for Heisman website

The Syracuse Orange have finally jumped on board the Sean Tucker for Heisman campaign. Yesterday Syracuse unveiled the #Pl34sed website dedicated to listing Tucker’s long list of achievements.

#PL34SED to have this guy on our team. He's just getting started.



Introducing https://t.co/3gFN7Q4U8v - the hub for all things @SeanTucker2020 this season. The site will be updated throughout the year as the Heisman hopeful continues his record-breaking career. pic.twitter.com/cEQu2PWKyT — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) July 25, 2022

In addition to seeing his statistics and accolades you can link to Tucker’s merchandise from Manny’s and see highlights like this (but really a 1-minute clip from all of last year?)

Let’s hope we’ve just started the hype. We want media members to be sent Sean Tucker trucker hats. We want babies using orange “Tucker Sucker” pacifiers and kids running around with bright orange “Monster Tucks” with 34 on the sides.

Seriously though it’s good to see Syracuse taking this step. If the Orange want to compete in the new NIL era they have to be willing to show current and future athletes that they will work to promote them and help grow the athlete’s brand. Things like this are important and we hope it will be something that grows during camp and into the season so that we can get all the Tucker content we crave.....then we’ll definitely be #Pl34sed with this performance.