Get to Know Your Orange Man: #15, QB JaCobian Morgan

Name: JaCobian Morgan

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 223 lbs.

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Hometown: Canton, Miss.

High School: Canton

2021 stats: Morgan appeared in two games for the Syracuse Orange and completed his only pass attempt for 3 yards against NC State

2022 projections: During the spring game it appeared that Morgan had fallen behind Justin Lamson on the depth chart but Lamson’s injury opens the door for him to fight for the backup spot behind Garrett Shrader. It’s going to be one of the camp’s most interesting battles as recent Syracuse history tells us the Orange will need two quarterbacks at some point this season.

How’d he get here?: Chose Syracuse over offers from Jackson State and Austin Peay.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247and ESPN but only two from Rivals only doled out two.

Money quote: This is what Dino Babers had to say after Morgan’s 2020 start at Louisville, a game in which he left after a hard hit

“He’s going to be bigger and stronger and be able to take a lot more shots with his body,” Babers said. “I think he’s been hanging in there ... he’s a tough kid.”

Instagram: @cobixbbm

Interesting nugget o’interest: Morgan’s hometown of Canton is the same hometown as Pittsburgh Steelers’ legendary defensive end L.C. Greenwood.

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s go back to Morgan’s first college touchdown pass