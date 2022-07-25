Syracuse football adds 2023 commitment from RB Ike Daniels

The Syracuse Orange football season is around the corner and over the weekend the Orange added another commitment for the 2023 class. Running back Ike Daniels from Virginia committed on Friday evening.

The three-star from Virginia chose Syracuse over Hawaii but he had numerous P5 offers including: Tennessee, Michigan State, South Carolina, Penn State, Boston College, Pitt and Wake Forest. Daniels is a 5’10 185 pound from Mountain View High School in Stafford, Virginia who is considered by 247, Rivals, and ESPN to be a 3-star recruit and top 45 running back in the class. ESPN also has him listed as the 9th-best recruit in Virginia so despite the starts this looks like a very good get for the Orange.

Currently he’s the 9th verbal commitment (and 2nd-highest rated behind LaNorris Sellers) in the 2023 class. Let’s take a look at Ike in action.