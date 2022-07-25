Get to Know Your Orange Man: #16, LB Leon Lowery

Name: Leon Lowery

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 225 lbs

Hometown: Elizabeth, N.J.

High School: North Brunswick

2021 stats: Lowery played in two games for the Syracuse Orange last season recording two tackles against Albany.

2022 projections: The starting linebackers are set so Lowery will be used to give them a rest as well as on special teams. His quickest way onto the field this fall would be to excel in coverage which is an area the Orange could use some help.

How’d he get here?: Lowery chose Syracuse over his home state school Rutgers as well as offer from Indiana and Buffalo.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around.

Money quote: Lowery was recruited as a defensive end, a position he didn’t play until his junior year of high school. His high school coach raved about his work ethic.

“He’s as good a practice player as I’ve ever seen,” Michael Cipot said. “You’d think for who he is and some of the offers he’s got, he’d just go through the motions, but it’s the exact opposite.”

Instagram: @leon_lowery_jr

Interesting nugget o’interest: There are a lot of famous people from Elizabeth, NJ include Hall of Fame basketball coach Hubie Brown, writers Mickey Spillane and Judy Blume and Kyrie Irving.

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s go back to the high school tape