TBT game thread: Boeheim’s Army vs The Nerd Team

Syracuse Orange fans look to bring the summer heat back indoors to the SRC Arena this afternoon as Boeheim’s Army returns to action. The top seed in the TBT Syracuse Regional will square off with the Nerd Team this afternoon on ESPN.

Last night, Boeheim’s Army had little trouble with India Rising but they will need to be much sharper on offense this afternoon. With Kyle Wiltjer out and DJ Kennedy hurting, expect to see more from Andrew White who was the most consistent shooter last night. Boeheim’s Army will also look for a repeat performance from one of their Cornell “nerds” in today’s game.

Matt Morgan has been AWESOME for @BoeheimsArmy tonight:



16 pts 5 reb 4 ast pic.twitter.com/DbyAqo1px9 — TBT (@thetournament) July 23, 2022

The Nerd Team defeated Brown and White 79-71 behind 42% shooting from 3. Syracuse fans will recognize Prentiss Hubb but it was Jalen Kendrick who will get the attention of the Boeheim’s Army defense after his 25 point outing in the opener.

Let’s see if Boeheim’s Army can survive and advance to Monday night’s regional final.