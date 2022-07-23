Boeheim’s Army handles their business in their 2022 TBT opener

The defending TBT champions Boeheim’s Army took an early punch in the mouth when India Rising took an early 5-0 lead to start the game. But as former NBA player and head coach Rudy Tomjanovich once said, “Don’t ever underestimate the heart of a champion.”

After the media timeout, the Army settled down and started to play true to their championship form. As the game went on, Boeheim’s Army asserted their dominance while India Rising’s inexperience started to show in their mistakes. The Army forced Rising in to turnovers and undisciplined shots. Rising committed 15 turnovers and was held to 34 percent from the field for the entire game but the large crowd of Syracuse Orange fans were enjoying seeing some of their favorites back in action.

Other key stats throughout the game consisted of points off turnovers (19 to Rising’s 5), bench points (51 to Rising’s 32) , points in the paint (44 to Rising’s 16), and fast break points (31 to Rising’s 0).

Former Syracuse Forward Jimmy Boeheim admitted that Boeheim’s Army didn’t have many reference points when preparing for Friday’s game against India Rising.

“We didn’t have too much of a scouting report on them, we just knew we had to handle business, play hard, play together,” Boeheim said.

The leading scorers for both teams were Mississippi State alum Dee Bost who led all scorers with 18 points and University of Calgary alum Robbie Sihota who led India Rising with 12 points in a losing effort. Bost hit the game-ending Sling shot and pocketed some extra cash for doing so while wearing Pumas. Andrew White had 16 points and 8 rebounds. Jimmy Boeheim scored 8 points on 3-6 shooting while grabbing 4 rebounds in 16 minutes of action while his former Cornell teammate Matt Morgan had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Watch the Game Highlights from Boeheims Army vs. India Rising, 07/22/2022 pic.twitter.com/VwvIR3ia3S — TBT (@thetournament) July 23, 2022

The defending champions will be facing The Nerd Team, a roster constructed of players from some of the top academic institutions across the country including Prentiss Hubb from Notre Dame. One area of concern for is the health of DJ Kennedy who left last night’s game in the first half.

The game tips off at 2 PM at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College and is available on ESPN. The winner of that game will face the winner of Friday Beers- Blue Collar U on Monday evening.