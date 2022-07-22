TBT: Boeheim’s Army dominates India Rising 90-62 in Round of 64

In their first game of The Basketball Tournament, Boeheim’s Army showed why they are favored by many to repeat as champions. After a bit of a slow start, the Army ended up walking all over first-year TBT squad India Rising in a 90-62 rout.

Playing among a sea of Orange fans at Onondaga’s SRC Arena, it was actually a pair of non-Syracuse alums that led the team in scoring. PGs Dee Bost and Matt Morgan had 18 and 16 points, respectively, and SG Andrew White also had 16 in the victory. Meanwhile, Tyler Ennis and C.J. Fair both had four rebounds and four assists as part of a total team effort

Both teams started off a bit sluggish, with plenty of turnovers and some sloppy moves to the basket. But it wouldn’t stay that way for long. A 9-0 run during 2nd quarter helped propel BA to a 16-point lead at the half, and they never looked back.

The third quarter is when utter domination set in. The Army went on a 15-0 run and completely killed whatever slim hopes their opponent had left. Even Jimmy Boeheim got in on the action, scoring eight points off the bench in his debut. He got a nice reception when he was subbed in late in the first quarter.

Boeheim’s Army needed 89 points for the Elam Ending, but Bost opted for a long three and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

Dee Bost hits the @SLING shot for @BoeheimsArmy!



The Champs are on to R2 pic.twitter.com/4fCsoPHqWz — TBT (@thetournament) July 23, 2022

Ten of 11 players suited up for the Syracuse Orange alumni squad, with Kyle Wiltjer being the only exception.

BA will take on No. 4 seed The Nerd Team tomorrow at 2. The winner of that game will face either Blue Collar U or Friday Beers for a spot in The Tournament Quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio.