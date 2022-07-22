TBT Syracuse Regional Day 1 Game Thread

While Syracuse Orange fans are thinking about weekend plans there will be basketball games at the SRC Arena.

GAME DAY IN ‘CUSE & WICHITA



It’s a full day of TBT basketball on ESPN & @Sling! pic.twitter.com/Ubxn9HE9LT — TBT (@thetournament) July 22, 2022

We’ll have to wait until tonight for Boeheim’s Army to take the floor to defend their title, but we’ll start the discussion with some Friday Beers, hit the afternoon with some Scoop then roll right into Happy Hour with some Labatts and Blue Collar U before the main course.

We also know what will pair well with everything on the menu..