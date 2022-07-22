 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TBT Syracuse Regional Day 1 Game Thread

Basketball in July...let’s talk about it

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Basketball: Morehead State at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While Syracuse Orange fans are thinking about weekend plans there will be basketball games at the SRC Arena.

We’ll have to wait until tonight for Boeheim’s Army to take the floor to defend their title, but we’ll start the discussion with some Friday Beers, hit the afternoon with some Scoop then roll right into Happy Hour with some Labatts and Blue Collar U before the main course.

We also know what will pair well with everything on the menu..

