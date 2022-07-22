Get to Know Your Orange Man: #17, DL Steve Linton

Name: Steve Linton

Position: Defensive Lineman

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 217 lbs

Hometown: Dublin, Ga.

High School: Dublin

2021 stats: Linton missed the first four games of the season, but played seven of the last eight games for the Syracuse Orange. He recorded six tackles including a sack.

2022 projections: Linton doesn’t profile as your typical defensive lineman, but due to depth issues, he needs to start there. It’ll be interesting to see how Linton fares as the first person going up big offensive lineman, but he’s a capable edge rusher who can force an opposing quarterback into a mistake.

How’d he get here?: Notable Power Fives including Arizona State, Missouri, USF, Baylor and Louisville were interested in Linton.

What’d recruiting sites say?: A standard consensus three-star.

Money quote: Dino’s confident that Linton can get the job done on the defensive line this season.

“You guys should be hugely confident in those guys. Those guys worked hard all offseason. Regarding Steve (Linton) and Caleb (Okechukwu), they’ve been here since Alton Robinson, Kendall Coleman, they’ve seen a lot of good guys come through here. Us going into our senior year, they understand what needs to be done.”

Twitter feed: @Stevenlinton12

Tweets of wonder: In typical high school fashion, Linton needed to be a two-way guy

Felt like Julio out there today‼️ pic.twitter.com/fjQVCkWkos — Steven linton (@Stevenlinton12) July 12, 2018

Interesting nugget o’interest: Linton also played defensive end and outside linebacker in high school, so he has experience flipping between the two positions.

Let’s get a look at ya: You can spot Linton working with the D-Line unit in this footage from Syracuse.com here: