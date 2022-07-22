Get to Know Your Orange Man: #17, WR Umari Hatcher

Name: Umari Hatcher

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 178 pounds

Hometown: Woodbridge, VA

High School: Freedom

2021 statistics: Appeared in four games but didn’t have any receptions.

2022 projections: Hatcher made some plays in the spring game and with a new offensive game plan he’ll have an opportunity to find his way onto the field more this Fall. At 6’3 he brings the size on the outside that help the Orange move the ball and convert in the red zone.

How’d he get here?: Chose the Syracuse Orange over a final group of Michigan State, Indiana, East Carolina, Liberty and Maryland. He also had offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, UNC, and Penn State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around and a consensus top-50 recruit in the state of Virginia.

Money Quote: Hatcher’s high school coach had this to say about him as a receiver

“Most receivers that are good with the ball in their hands are small guys. But he’s good with his hands, so I think he has all three attributes that make a receiver really good.”

Instagram: @umarihatcher17

Interesting nugget o’interest: Umari’s hometown of Woodbridge could be the future home of the Washington Commanders. Maybe one day he’ll get to suit up for a NFL game in his hometown?

Let’s get a look at ya: Spring game touchdown