Predictions for Boeheim’s Army TBT opener vs India Rising

After a disappointing 21-22 season for the Syracuse Orange, it’s nice to see several former Orange back in action tonight for Boeheim’s Army. As the squad begins defense of their TBT title we tell you what we expect from tonight’s game against India Rising.

Kevin:

Boeheim’s Army 73, India Rising 60

I’d expect a slower start as the Army adjusts to all the new pieces. India Rising will likely look to slow the game down so expect BA to try and push the ball and get their athletes on the wings involved. Eventually the talent difference takes over and BA pulls away in the Elam Ending to move on to Saturday.

Mike:

Boeheim’s Army 76, India Rising 59

Boeheim’s Army had the potential to repeat even before adding Morgan and Jimmy B. Now, I can’t see such a well-rounded roster bowing out to a squad that’s more of a one-trick-pony. 7-foot Josh Sharma will give the Army some trouble early, but one big can’t cover everybody. Once the perimeter shooting gets going, BA should convincingly punch their ticket to Game 2.

Now it’s your turn, what’s your prediction?