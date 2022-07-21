Get to Know Your Orange Man: #19, DB Rob Hanna

Name: Rob Hanna

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 168 lbs.

Hometown: Miami, FL

High School: Miami Palmetto

2021 stats: In 10 games, Hanna had 30 tackles and a sack. He started the first three games at rover before being upended.

2022 projections: Rob will look to reclaim some of the playing time he had in 2020 when Andre Cisco was lost for the last nine games. However, returning safety competition and a pair of transfers will make that difficult. He might be better suited moving off the other team’s best man and instead rotating in for more favorable matchups, at least for now.

How’d he get here?: Basically the whole ACC had interest in the Miami product, but he picked the Syracuse Orange over Boston College, FSU, Louisville, Pitt, hometown Miami, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. Maryland, Rutgers, and UCF were also in the mix.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 3 stars

Money Quote: In an interview with the D.O., Hanna’s high school head coach Mike Manasco called him “a linebacker stuck in a defensive back’s body.”

Twitter: @cityrob_305

Tweet of Wonder: Inactive now so we’re flashing back to his big decision

Interesting nugget o’interest: His old stomping grounds, Miami Palmetto, has quite the alumni base, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Let’s get a look at ya: This clutch sack at VT set up the game winning drive