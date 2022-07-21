Syracuse men’s basketball to face Northeastern in 22-23 season

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will look to rebound from last year’s losing season with a non-conference schedule more suitable to a young team. The Orange added a game in the JMA Wireless Dome against the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday November 19th.
The Huskies were 9-22 last season and should give the Orange an easier home game in between match-ups against NCAA teams Colgate and Bryant. Syracuse is 8-0 all-time against Northeastern including a 62-56 win back in the 20-21 season.
Syracuse also added an exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.) on Tuesday October 25th. This is what the schedule looks like right now:
Exhibition Games:
Tuesday October 25th vs Indiana University (Pa.)
Tuesday November 1 vs Southern New Hampshire University
Regular Season:
Monday November 7 vs Lehigh University
November 15 vs Colgate University
Saturday November 26 vs Bryant University
Tuesday November 29 at University of Illinois ACC/BIG TEN Challenge
Tuesday December 6 vs Oakland University
Saturday December 10 vs Georgetown University
Monday December 12 vs Monmouth University
Saturday December 17 vs Cornell University
ACC Games:
Home and Home: Boston College, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech
Home: Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.
Away: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Miami
