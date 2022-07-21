Syracuse men’s basketball to face Northeastern in 22-23 season

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will look to rebound from last year’s losing season with a non-conference schedule more suitable to a young team. The Orange added a game in the JMA Wireless Dome against the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday November 19th.

The Huskies were 9-22 last season and should give the Orange an easier home game in between match-ups against NCAA teams Colgate and Bryant. Syracuse is 8-0 all-time against Northeastern including a 62-56 win back in the 20-21 season.

Syracuse also added an exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.) on Tuesday October 25th. This is what the schedule looks like right now:

Exhibition Games:

Tuesday October 25th vs Indiana University (Pa.)

Tuesday November 1 vs Southern New Hampshire University

Regular Season:

Monday November 7 vs Lehigh University

November 15 vs Colgate University

Saturday November 26 vs Bryant University

Tuesday November 29 at University of Illinois ACC/BIG TEN Challenge

Tuesday December 6 vs Oakland University

Saturday December 10 vs Georgetown University

Monday December 12 vs Monmouth University

Saturday December 17 vs Cornell University

ACC Games:

Home and Home: Boston College, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech

Home: Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.

Away: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Miami