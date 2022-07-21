Get to Know Your Orange Man: #18, QB Luke MacPhail

Name: Luke MacPhail

Position: Quarterback

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 217 lbs.

Hometown: Boston, Mass.

High School: Dexter Southfield

2021 stats: Did not play.

2022 projections: With new coaches all of the Syracuse Orange quarterbacks get a fresh chance but the fact that the Orange have added two transfers won’t help MacPhail rise up the depth chart. He saw some action during the spring game and like we said last year he’s got the profile that he could work his way into consideration for a job at Syracuse (or elsewhere) in his 5th or 6th season.

How’d he get here?: He accepted Syracuse’s PWO offer over walk-on offers from Boise State and Elon University.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars from 24/7 where he was ranked the #19 prospect in Massachusetts.

Money quote: Luke’s HS coach Casey Day wouldn’t be surprised to see Luke succeed at a FBS program.

“I think that’s the level of play where he belongs and he’s going to compete hard for the starting quarterback position at Syracuse and excel,” said Day.

Twitter feed: @luke_mac18

Tweets of wonder: We can break down the technique of Luke’s hand-offs

Interesting nugget o’interest: Other notable Dexter Southfield alumni include John F. Kennedy and astronaut Story Musgrave.

Let’s get a look at ya: Spring game clips