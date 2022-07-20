Get to Know Your Orange Man: #19, WR Oronde Gadsden II

Name: Oronde Gadsden II

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

High School: American Heritage

2021 stats: Saw action in eight games for the Syracuse Orange, making two catches for 24 yards.

2022 projections: With how often Syracuse goes three, four and five wide, the Orange need another outside receiver to play opposite Damien Alford. Gadsden is one of those options and with his 6-foot-5 frame, he’ll be in contention to see valuable minutes to give Syracuse an explosive edge it’s been missing for the past couple of years.

How’d he get here?: Notable Power Fives including Arizona State, Baylor and Penn State were a couple of the schools interested in Gadsden II.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Nothing better than a consensus three-star.

Money quote: Kevin agreed with my assessment that Gadsden could be in a prime position to get good time this upcoming season.

Gadsden has the size and pedigree to be a player who emerges at WR so I’ll be watching him closely to see how he finishes blocks and reacts off the line.

Twitter feed: @Orondegii

Tweets of wonder: Shoutout to champion status

State Champs pic.twitter.com/eZoBMRMU6y — Oronde Gadsden II (@Orondegii) December 19, 2020

Interesting nugget o’interest: The older fanbase probably recognize the name Oronde Gadsden as the father of Gadsden II is a former NFL wide receiver for a number of teams, most notably the Miami Dolphins for five seasons.

Let’s get a look at ya: Good ol’ signing day footage