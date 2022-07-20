Syracuse football gets commitment from OL Jayden Bass

The Syracuse Orange added another verbal commitment to the 2023 class last night. Three-star offensive lineman Jayden Bass of Springfield, Mass committed to Syracuse.

Bass is 6’5 and 295 pounds and he becomes the first offensive lineman to commit in this class. He is ranked as the 133rd best tackle by 247 and chose Syracuse over offers from Liberty, Temple, Army, Navy and Air Force. Bass was recruited by offensive line coach Mike Schmidt and he’ll join his high school teammate Terry Lockett next year. Here’s a look at some of his junior year highlights.