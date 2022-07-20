 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse football gets commitment from OL Jayden Bass

The 3-star from Massachusetts will head from Springfield to Syracuse

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Pitt at Syracuse Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange added another verbal commitment to the 2023 class last night. Three-star offensive lineman Jayden Bass of Springfield, Mass committed to Syracuse.

Bass is 6’5 and 295 pounds and he becomes the first offensive lineman to commit in this class. He is ranked as the 133rd best tackle by 247 and chose Syracuse over offers from Liberty, Temple, Army, Navy and Air Force. Bass was recruited by offensive line coach Mike Schmidt and he’ll join his high school teammate Terry Lockett next year. Here’s a look at some of his junior year highlights.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...