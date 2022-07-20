Get to Know Your Orange Man: #20, RB LeQuint Allen

If you watched the Syracuse Orange spring game, then you might have caught this next player’s name already from his long touchdown run. But just in case you didn’t...

Name: LeQuint Allen

Position: Running Back

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 193 lbs.

Hometown: Millville, NJ

High School: Millville

2021 stats: 229 carries for 1,903 yards and 26 TDs as a senior earned Allen Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year honors. He also had an SI All-American Freak of the Week nod with SIX touchdowns and an interception.

2022 projections: I expect a redshirt season. Even with his raw speed, the RB room is pretty crowded, and Allen could use the time to continue to bulk up and prepare for a serious positional competition next year. His best bet to see the field would be very late in the Wagner game.

How’d he get here?: Picked the Orange over Pitt, Rutgers, Temple, and Virginia.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 3 stars from the Big 3 of 247 Sports, Rivals, and ESPN

Money Quote: That six-TD performance I mentioned earlier? It’s thanks to his self-proclaimed “dog mentality”

Said Allen: “I always have it. You gotta want it more than others.”

Tweet of Wonder: Sean Tucker can pass it down to ya next year kid

Interesting nugget o’interest: For any baseball fans out there, Millville may sound familiar. It’s the place where Mike Trout, a.k.a. the greatest player of this generation, went to high school. LeQuint also played baseball on the field now named after the future Hall of Famer.

Let’s get a look at ya: How ‘bout these Player of the Year highlights?