Questions we’d ask at ACC Kickoff

Tomorrow is the ACC Kickoff which means we’ll get a lot of coach-speak and slightly awkward social media content. While we won’t be present in Charlotte for the festivities, we did prepare a list of questions we’d ask for you Syracuse Orange fans. We’ll start with the Syracuse reps and then move on to other teams (here’s the list of attendees).

Dino Babers: “Why didn’t you bring Sean Tucker?”

Matthew Bergeron: “What’s it like to block for Sean Tucker?”

Mikel Jones: “Just between us how much did Life Wallet offer you to transfer to Miami?”

Garrett Shrader: “How many times did you ask Coach Babers if you could fly the plane down here?”

K.J. Henry (Clemson): “What are you thoughts on Dabo’s pink fedora?”

Dabo’s outfit at today’s Lady’s Clinic. pic.twitter.com/la36dohC1L — Dabo Uniform Tracker (@DaboUniTracker) July 16, 2022

Malik Cunningham, Louisville QB: “Have you ever been to Niagara Falls? No. Well we have great news. We set you up with an all-expenses paid trip over Labor Day weekend and when you see the night-time light show we think you’ll be amazed”

SirVocea Dennis, Pitt Linebacker and Syracuse native: “What’s your go to Mario and Salvo’s order?”

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest QB: “Did you consider skipping your final football season to start filming your season of ‘The Bachelor’?”

Jim Phillips, ACC Commissioner: “Would you like to be in an Alliance with us and BC Interruption?”

Dave Doeren, NC State HC: “Between us which game are you going to end up losing to blow your ACC Championship game appearance?”

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech HC: “Have you asked Jahmyr Gibbs to put in a good word with Coach Saban for one of those analyst positions?”

Mike Elko, Duke HC: “Did Coach K promise not to attend any of your games this year?”

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt HC: “Have you considered putting one of those giant Heinz ketchup bottles in your front yard to hang Christmas lights from them?”

Mario Cristobal, Miami HC: “Be honest. That Ruiz guy gives you the creeps right?”

Dabo Swinney, Clemson HC: “Talk about why you’re the way you are”

Your turn to hold the microphone now...what would you want to know?