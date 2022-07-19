Get to Know Your Orange Man: #22, DB Dom Foster

Name: Dom Foster

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 166 lbs

Hometown: Warren, OH

High School: Warren G. Harding

2021 stats: Foster finished his high school career with over 1,700 all-purpose yards as a wide receiver, defensive back and returner. He joined the Syracuse Orange in January.

2022 projections: During the spring game, Foster was working with the second-team. He got picked on a few times but he has the size and athleticism to become a contributor quickly.

How’d he get here?: Chose Syracuse over a number of offers which included ACC schools Boston College, Virginia and Wake Forest.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars and was ranked 26th in Ohio by 247.

Money quote: This is the type of confidence you need to play out on an island at corner.

“They offered me at defensive back, kickoff returner, and punt returner,” Foster said. “Syracuse is getting an explosive player that you can put anywhere on the field and get results.”

Twitter: @dom11foster

Tweet of Wonder: We were mentioning Dom’s athleticism earlier....

Interesting nugget o’interest: The last Syracuse football athlete from Warren G. Harding was linebacker Lewellyn Coker

Let’s get a look at ya: