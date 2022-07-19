Get to Know Your Orange Man: #21 DB, Bralyn Oliver

Name: Bralyn Oliver

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 195 lbs

Hometown: Anderson, SC

High School: Hough

2021 stats: Oliver was with the Louisville Cardinals but left before the season and transferred to join the Syracuse Orange.

2022 projections: Syracuse had some issues in the interior of the secondary last season and Oliver should find himself in the two-deep this Fall. He has the size to help the Orange secondary be better suited to cover bigger receivers in the middle of the field.

How’d he get here?: He had offers from schools like Georgia, Florida, Florida State and West Virginia before choosing Louisville. After deciding to transfer last August, Oliver had committed to Oregon State before flipping to Syracuse in December.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars and was ranked as a top 50 player in North Carolina where he spent his senior year.

Money quote: Even though the Orange look set at corner, Oliver’s versatility was one of the reasons Syracuse coaches wanted the transfer.

“They see me as all five,” he said of the secondary. “I had a lot of offers at corner. I went to Louisville as a safety. I was going to Oregon State as a corner. They are not going to limit me to one position on the field. Wherever I am best at, that is where I am going to play, but I am going in there as a safety for sure.”

Instagram: @bralynoliver

Interesting nugget o’interest: Oliver reunites with high school teammate Jatius Geer and gives Syracuse four players from the Palmetto State.

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s look at some junior year highlights