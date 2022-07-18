Jimmy Boeheim added to Boeheim’s Army roster for TBT

After accepting an NBA Summer League invite with the Detroit Pistons, it seemed like Jimmy Boeheim wouldn’t be returning to Syracuse. That just changed.

The elder Boeheim brother has been announced as the eleventh member of Boeheim’s Army ahead of this weekend’s Syracuse regional in The Tournament. Jimmy joins a stacked squad that includes fellow SU alumni C.J. Fair, Tyler Ennis, Marek Dolezaj, and Rakeem Christmas.

Jimmy Boeheim is SIGNED! He averaged 13.7 PPG and shot 38% from 3 this past season for Syracuse in his senior season. Welcome our newest addition! pic.twitter.com/DDHyibU53Q — Boeheim's Army (@BoeheimsArmy) July 18, 2022

Following his time at Cornell, Jimmy spent one season with the Syracuse Orange, averaging 34.7 minutes, 13.7 points, and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. He also had a .464 shooting percentage on the season and a 28-point performance against Duke in the ACC Tournament. Although he chose not to try and return to his father’s program, he now has the chance to play for the team named in his honor.

If Matt Morgan’s addition to Boeheim’s Army was a last-minute decision, then this is a last-second one. The team will begin its title defense this Friday at OCC’s SRC Arena. The first matchup will be against TBT newcomer and No. 8 seed India Rising, with tip-off at 7.

You can find the full Tournament schedule here.