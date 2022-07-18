Get to Know Your Orange Man: #23, DB Justin Barron

Name: Justin Barron

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Rocky Hill, Conn.

High School: Suffield Academy

2021 stats: Barron played in all 12 games, racking up 42 total tackles with three passes defended.

2022 projections: Barron should be back in the starting rover role for the Syracuse Orange this season. The next area of skill Orange fans would like to see him improve in is helping in the takeaway battles, but his strong physical presence over the middle of the field makes him a tough matchup for smaller slot receivers.

How’d he get here?: Rutgers, Pitt, Virginia and UConn all submitted offers for Barron.

What’d recruiting sites say?: We love a solid all-around three star recruit.

Money quote: Barron had back surgery at the end of the season, but his place in the rotation is very secure.

“He’ll workout hard this summer, and he’ll show up and be in the mix this fall.”

Twitter feed: @justinbarron22

Tweets of wonder: Shoutout to a very valuable box of popcorn

This is what it's all about! Syracuse football fan Noah getting his popcorn box signed by SU Defensive Back @justinbarron22 pic.twitter.com/ctxUwG8Q7r — Jonathan Singh (@Jon_Singh19) April 2, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: You might forget that Barron came to Syracuse with the intention of playing wide receiver. Injuries and a lack of depth forced him to switch to defensive back at the end of the 2020 season, where he has stayed.

Let’s get a look at ya: We love a good ‘Cuse produced mixtape.