Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: More realignment talk and TBT preview

The Syracuse Orange are in summer mode, but that doesn’t mean the podcast boys are. That starts next week.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

We talk lacrosse and conference realignment, bet you didn’t see that coming!

But seriously, the B1G doesn’t really care about lacrosse in the ways you think they do.

Who actually owns the NYC collegiate media market? (It’s not Rutgers)

We talk about the desirability rankings for realignment, and it’s not pretty for the Orange.

Why shouldn't Syracuse go independent in football and join the Big East in basketball?

We go into a pro-rel model discussion, because yeah. This is a soccer podcast.

We talk old Syracuse basketball players and TBT!

