Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: More realignment talk and TBT preview

The Syracuse Orange are in summer mode, but that doesn’t mean the podcast boys are. That starts next week.
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- We talk lacrosse and conference realignment, bet you didn’t see that coming!
- But seriously, the B1G doesn’t really care about lacrosse in the ways you think they do.
- Who actually owns the NYC collegiate media market? (It’s not Rutgers)
- We talk about the desirability rankings for realignment, and it’s not pretty for the Orange.
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
- Why shouldn’t Syracuse go independent in football and join the Big East in basketball?
- We go into a pro-rel model discussion, because yeah. This is a soccer podcast.
- We talk old Syracuse basketball players and TBT!
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
- TNIAAP: All Hail our B1G Overlords
- TNIAAP: We didn’t change our name yet!
- TNIAAP: Elite Women’s Lacrosse and Football Podding
- TNIAAP: Schedule us you cowards!
- TNIAAP: The artist formerly known as the Carrier Dome
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
Loading comments...