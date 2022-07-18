Keeping Up With ‘Cuse: NBA Summer League Edition

NBA Summer League has concluded so let’s recap the performances of the three Syracuse Orange alums who participated.

Cole Swider comes through with 21 PTS to pace the @Lakers in their #NBASummer victory! pic.twitter.com/g0spJ502JB — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2022

Cole Swider

Although it’s just Summer League, the Los Angeles Lakers might’ve found themselves another hidden gem in Cole Swider. The 6’9” stretch big didn’t hear his name called on June 22nd but was signed to a two-way contract. From the California Classic all the way to the last game in Las Vegas, Swider had some encouraging performances. Swider wrapped up Summer league scoring a team high 16 points on 6-9 shooting (4-6 from three point range) in the 95-84 Lakers’ win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The former Syracuse forward averaged 13.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while also shooting 52 percent from the field and from three point range respectively (28 makes out of 53 three point attempts). If Swider carries this performance from Summer League to the preseason, he could find himself on a guaranteed contract.

The Boeheim Brothers

Both Boeheim brothers scored just 5 points each in the Pistons’ 102-86 win against the Orlando Magic. Buddy added five rebounds and two assists during Detroit’s final game in Las Vegas while Jimmy chipped in with one rebound and two assists.

For Buddy Boeheim, the highlight of his summer league experience was his 18 point performance in which he shot 6-8 from the field against the Indiana Pacers. In 5 games, Buddy averaged 7.0 points per game while shooting just 31 percent from three point range in 19 minutes per game. As of right now, he is signed to a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons but will have to prove himself all over again during training camp and preseason if he wants to keep his two-way contract or even earn a guaranteed contract.

Buddy Boeheim 2 dribbles to the left and hits the deep 3 for the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/8u3apOPeTr — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 14, 2022

As for Jimmy Boeheim, he didn’t see much action in Vegas. The 6’8” forward averaged 3.7 points per game in just 12 minutes per game. We’ll see if he lands a G League contract or if he’ll head overseas to continue his pro career.

July 16th was the last chance Syracuse fans had the chance to see these alumni take the court until October when the NBA preseason tips off. We’ll keep following their progress along with the other former Orange looking to land on a NBA roster for the 22-23 season.