Get to Know Your Orange Man: #23, RB David Obeng-Agyapong

Name: David Obeng-Agyapong

Position: Running Back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 183 lbs.

Hometown: Bronx, NY

High School: John F. Kennedy

2021 stats: Did not play

2022 projections: It’s probably another year on the scout team for the young RB. As I’ve said before, it’s hard for any backup to get snaps when a guy like Sean Tucker is on top of the depth chart, and there are a few more bodies in between David and a reserve role.

How’d he get here?: He chose the Syracuse Orange over another walk-on opportunity at Buffalo and now gets to enjoy the heated Dome as a reward.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Not rated

Instagram: @thegreatobeng

Twitter: @davidobengagya1

Tweet Starter Jacket of Wonder:

Interesting nugget o’interest: David’s two older brothers were also D1 athletes: Stephen was a safety at Penn State, and Jeremiah ran track at UAlbany.

Let’s get a look at ya: Showing off some speed in the city