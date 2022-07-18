Get to Know Your Orange Man: #23, RB David Obeng-Agyapong

Name: David Obeng-Agyapong
Position: Running Back
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Height: 5’ 11”
Weight: 183 lbs.
Hometown: Bronx, NY
High School: John F. Kennedy
2021 stats: Did not play
2022 projections: It’s probably another year on the scout team for the young RB. As I’ve said before, it’s hard for any backup to get snaps when a guy like Sean Tucker is on top of the depth chart, and there are a few more bodies in between David and a reserve role.
How’d he get here?: He chose the Syracuse Orange over another walk-on opportunity at Buffalo and now gets to enjoy the heated Dome as a reward.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Not rated
Instagram: @thegreatobeng
Twitter: @davidobengagya1
Tweet Starter Jacket of Wonder:
Committed to Syracuse University. pic.twitter.com/fWc0OIWzaM— David Obeng-Agyapong (@DavidObengAgya1) May 2, 2020
Interesting nugget o’interest: David’s two older brothers were also D1 athletes: Stephen was a safety at Penn State, and Jeremiah ran track at UAlbany.
Let’s get a look at ya: Showing off some speed in the city
