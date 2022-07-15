Feedback Friday: Who leads the Syracuse football defense in 2022

This week we’re asking fans who will lead the Syracuse Orange defense in the 2022 season. Last week you told us that Garrett Shrader, Sean Tucker and Courtney Jackson would lead the Orange in passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and receiver touchdowns respectively. The only category that was close was receiving where Jackson edged out Damien Alford.

Now we turn to the other side of the ball. Which players will lead the Orange in sacks, tackles and interceptions in 2022?

Poll Which player has the most sacks in 2022? Caleb Okechukwu

Steve Linton

Stefon Thompson

Francois Nolton, Jr vote view results 31% Caleb Okechukwu (48 votes)

11% Steve Linton (18 votes)

44% Stefon Thompson (68 votes)

11% Francois Nolton, Jr (18 votes) 152 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which player has the most tackles in 2022 Mikel Jones

Marlowe Wax

Stefon Thompson

Eric Coley

Other vote view results 80% Mikel Jones (126 votes)

15% Marlowe Wax (24 votes)

2% Stefon Thompson (4 votes)

1% Eric Coley (2 votes)

0% Other (1 vote) 157 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which player has the most interceptions in 2022? Garrett Williams

Duce Chestnut

Jason Simmons

Mikel Jones

Other vote view results 29% Garrett Williams (47 votes)

59% Duce Chestnut (95 votes)

3% Jason Simmons (6 votes)

2% Mikel Jones (4 votes)

4% Other (7 votes) 159 votes total Vote Now

If we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.