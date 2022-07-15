Feedback Friday: Who leads the Syracuse football defense in 2022

This week we’re asking fans who will lead the Syracuse Orange defense in the 2022 season. Last week you told us that Garrett Shrader, Sean Tucker and Courtney Jackson would lead the Orange in passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and receiver touchdowns respectively. The only category that was close was receiving where Jackson edged out Damien Alford.
Now we turn to the other side of the ball. Which players will lead the Orange in sacks, tackles and interceptions in 2022?
Poll
Which player has the most sacks in 2022?
-
31%
Caleb Okechukwu
-
11%
Steve Linton
-
44%
Stefon Thompson
-
11%
Francois Nolton, Jr
Poll
Which player has the most tackles in 2022
-
80%
Mikel Jones
-
15%
Marlowe Wax
-
2%
Stefon Thompson
-
1%
Eric Coley
-
0%
Other
Poll
Which player has the most interceptions in 2022?
-
29%
Garrett Williams
-
59%
Duce Chestnut
-
3%
Jason Simmons
-
2%
Mikel Jones
-
4%
Other
If we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.
