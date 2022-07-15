 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Feedback Friday: Who leads the Syracuse football defense in 2022

We want to know who you think leads these categories

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NCAA Football: North Carolina State at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

This week we’re asking fans who will lead the Syracuse Orange defense in the 2022 season. Last week you told us that Garrett Shrader, Sean Tucker and Courtney Jackson would lead the Orange in passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and receiver touchdowns respectively. The only category that was close was receiving where Jackson edged out Damien Alford.

Now we turn to the other side of the ball. Which players will lead the Orange in sacks, tackles and interceptions in 2022?

Poll

Which player has the most sacks in 2022?

view results
  • 31%
    Caleb Okechukwu
    (48 votes)
  • 11%
    Steve Linton
    (18 votes)
  • 44%
    Stefon Thompson
    (68 votes)
  • 11%
    Francois Nolton, Jr
    (18 votes)
152 votes total

Poll

Which player has the most tackles in 2022

view results
  • 80%
    Mikel Jones
    (126 votes)
  • 15%
    Marlowe Wax
    (24 votes)
  • 2%
    Stefon Thompson
    (4 votes)
  • 1%
    Eric Coley
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Other
    (1 vote)
157 votes total

Poll

Which player has the most interceptions in 2022?

view results
  • 29%
    Garrett Williams
    (47 votes)
  • 59%
    Duce Chestnut
    (95 votes)
  • 3%
    Jason Simmons
    (6 votes)
  • 2%
    Mikel Jones
    (4 votes)
  • 4%
    Other
    (7 votes)
159 votes total

If we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

