Get to Know Your Orange Man: #24, DB Jeremiah Wilson

Name: Jeremiah Wilson

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Freshman

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 170 lbs

Hometown: Kissimmee, FL

High School: Osceloa

2021 stats: Wilson joined the Syracuse Orange in January after a senior season where he had two interceptions for Osceola. He was able to participate in Syracuse’s spring practices.

2022 projections: Syracuse is searching for players to emerge in nickel and dime packages so you’d expect that Wilson will get the opportunity to compete in camp to earn a spot on the depth chart.

How’d he get here?: He chose Syracuse over a number of offers including Arizona, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina. Having Tony White as his lead recruiter probably helped the Orange land him last summer.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around. Wilson was also ranked a Top 150 CB in the country

Money quote: From his commitment last year Wilson knew this was just the start of his journey

“I won’t let this be the highlight of my career, this is just the beginning. With that being said I’d like to announce I’m 100% committed to Syracuse University,”

Twitter feed: @Jerm14hW

Tweets of wonder: Do we like Syrapick or Pickacuse better?

Interesting nugget o’interest: Former Syracuse and NFL defensive back Markus Paul played his high school football at Osceola

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Deon Maddox breaking down some of Jeremiah’s high school clips