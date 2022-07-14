Get to Know Your Orange Man: #26, DB Aman Greenwood

Name: Aman Greenwood

Position: Defensive Back (Safety)

Year: (Redshirt) Sophomore

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 186 lbs.

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

High School: St. John’s College

2021 stats: Greenwood found a niche last year, appearing in nine games, tallying 10 tackles and half a tackle for loss. Was on the two deep as the backup free safety at the end of the year behind Eric Coley and Jason Simmons. Per PFF.com he was one of our best graded safeties, solely behind Coley.

2022 projections: He’s going to be on the field in a variety of spots. Whether where he was listed at free safety, or the boundary safety role. He does have Rutgers transfer Alijah Clark coming in to add to the depth at the position, but should still see field time consistently this year. He’s got the pedigree and the

How’d he get here?: Syracuse got a big recruiting win, as he had offers from Michigan, Missouri, Boston College, Pitt, North Carolina and a host of others.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Everyone said three stars.

Money quote: On reasons why he went Orange in his recruiting process. (via Rivals):

“I saw a lot of defensive backs on the field in their nickel and dime packages,” he said. “I also saw a lot of freshmen playing so I found that intriguing. That definitely helped me make my decision.”

Twitter feed: @SmurphSteezy

Tweets of wonder: Looks like they’re tying everything back to the alumni. Greenwood, Caleb Okechukwu and Ja’Had Carter met up with former Orange DB Kevyn Scott (07-11). Of random note, Scott was a track guy for two years as well, tying into the fact this is now a track and field blog, led by our new Sean Tucker overlords.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Aman played high school ball with the above mentioned Okechukwu. Though earlier, Super Bowl winner Terrell Lewis, linebacker for the LA Rams also attended St. John’s College.

Let’s get a look at ya: Monroe talking about what he liked while recruiting Greenwood.