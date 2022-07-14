Get to Know Your Orange Man: #25, WR Devaughn Cooper

Name: Devaughn Cooper

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Class: Redshirt Senior

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

High School: Narbonne

2021 stats: Cooper caught 21 passes for 199 yards in 11 games and also played on special teams. He trailed only Courtney Jackson in receptions.

2022 projections: Cooper best fits into the short to mid-range passing game, maybe getting some snaps lined up in the slot. The departure of Taj Harris opened up more chances for him to contribute in low-yardage situations. He and Jackson should get plenty of looks early while Shrader tests his arm and waits for a chance to throw the deep ball. Devaughn is still looking for his first touchdown with the Orange; he only has one in his college career.

How’d he get here?: Originally declined playing for the Syracuse Orange and went to Arizona. After three years there, he transferred to UT-El Paso, then before the 2021 season, he transferred again and walked-on with SU.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Rated 3 stars in high school

Twitter feed: @coopa_da_rula

Tweet of Wonder: Along with a Money Quote

And since I made it here, I can make it anywhere.... pic.twitter.com/6MZuKpDv5b — Devaughn Cooper (@coopa_da_rula) March 21, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: If Narbonne sounds familiar, it’s the same high school that former Orange wide out Sean Riley went too. The two receivers actually toured the SU campus together years ago.

Let’s get a look at ya: He’s got hands!