TBT: Boeheim’s Army signs guard Matt Morgan

Boeheim’s Army just announced a last-minute addition to their roster. Matt Morgan, who played for Cornell University from 2015-2019, will join the nine other committed players in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.

Syracuse fans! We’re super excited to welcome Matt Morgan to Boeheim’s Army Matt played at Cornell from 2015-2019.This year he played in Turkey & averaged 22 points, 5 assists per game while shooting 42% from 3. In the championship game he scored 39 points while making 9 3’s pic.twitter.com/KLGcTfnrz3 — Boeheim's Army (@BoeheimsArmy) July 13, 2022

Morgan’s 2,333 college points is second in Ivy League history to Bill Bradley’s 2,503. He faced off against the Syracuse Orange inside the Carrier Dome four times in his career. His best performance against them was a 26-point outing where he shot 6-10 from distance back in 2018. Morgan’s shooting was a whopping 51.2% that season, including 41.3% on 3-point tries.

After graduating from Cornell, he spent two seasons with the Toronto Raptors’ G-League affiliate and briefly played alongside BA teammate Tyler Ennis. Matt spent this past season in Turkey and was the leading scorer for eventual league champion Konyaspor.