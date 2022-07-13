 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TBT: Boeheim’s Army signs guard Matt Morgan

The Cornell alum becomes the tenth player on the roster

By Michael Ostrowski
/ new
Cornell v Syracuse Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Boeheim’s Army just announced a last-minute addition to their roster. Matt Morgan, who played for Cornell University from 2015-2019, will join the nine other committed players in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.

Morgan’s 2,333 college points is second in Ivy League history to Bill Bradley’s 2,503. He faced off against the Syracuse Orange inside the Carrier Dome four times in his career. His best performance against them was a 26-point outing where he shot 6-10 from distance back in 2018. Morgan’s shooting was a whopping 51.2% that season, including 41.3% on 3-point tries.

After graduating from Cornell, he spent two seasons with the Toronto Raptors’ G-League affiliate and briefly played alongside BA teammate Tyler Ennis. Matt spent this past season in Turkey and was the leading scorer for eventual league champion Konyaspor.

More From Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Loading comments...