Get to Know Your Orange Man: #28, RB Juwaun Price

Name: Juwaun Price

Position: Running Back

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 198 lbs

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

High School: Peoria (New Mexico State)

2021 stats: Price played all 12 games for New Mexico State last year, averaging 5.13 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 181 yards and returned 20 kicks for 358 yards.

2022 projections: Sean Tucker’s usage was way up last year due to the fact the coaching staff didn’t really trust any other running back on the depth chart. The addition of Price might give Tucker a break every few possessions. Price is most likely the No. 2 running back on the depth chart and given his numbers at New Mexico State, he’ll probably get some valuable playing time.

How’d he get here?: Syracuse and UMass gave price offers when he entered the transfer portal. The Orange won out after Price was in the portal for three weeks.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Out of high school, Price got two stars from 247sports and Rivals. He wasn’t ranked by ESPN. Their loss.

Money quote: Don’t believe me that Price’s addition on the depth chart is important? 247sports named him Syracuse’s most important transfer.

“Syracuse already has one of the nation’s best running backs in Sean Tucker, a legitimate All-American candidate that will stuff the stat sheet. But the Orange desperately needed depth beyond him. The next-leading rusher at running back from 2021 was Jarveon Howard and his 79 net yards. Price will give Tucker some much-needed relief, as the New Mexico State transfer is coming off a year in which he scampered for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns.”

Twitter feed: @JuwaunPrice_28

Tweets of wonder: Price impressed early in the spring practice game.

Juwaun Price with 64 yards rushing on 6 carries pic.twitter.com/z3OiV6U611 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) April 2, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: New Mexico State is turning into Syracuse’s farm system. Price follows Jason Simmons as players to make the switch from the Aggies to the Orange.

Let’s get a look at ya: How about a goal line TD?