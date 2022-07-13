Buddy Boeheim delivers in NBA Summer League start

Yesterday we told you that former Syracuse Orange standout Buddy Boeheim had struggled to find his footing so far in NBA Summer League. Last night he got the start for the Detroit Pistons against the Portland Trail Blazers and he showed why teams valued his shooting ability. Buddy knocked down 6-8 from the field (3-5 from deep) to lead the Pistons with 18 points in a 101-87 loss.

Jimmy Boeheim saw his first action of Summer League and he chipped in 4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals in 11 minutes leading Detroit with a +11. Detroit was without a number of players last night and it would appear that both Boeheim brothers will get a bit more run the rest of the week.

Cole Swider started again for the Los Angeles Lakers and in 24 minutes of action he contributed 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the Lakers 83-72 win over the Clippers. Swider was 2-6 from 3 last night but he continues to make a good impression so far this summer.