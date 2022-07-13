Get to Know Your Orange Man: #27, DB Malcolm Folk

Name: Malcolm Folk

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 204 lbs.

Hometown: Pottsgrove, PA

High School: Episcopal Academy

2021 stats: Did not play

2022 projections: Folk will get another opportunity to crack the two-deep now that his position group is a bit thinner than last year. He’s one of the bigger-built DBS on the roster so there’s the potential for him to also get some work inside the box.

How’d he get here?: Chose the Syracuse Orange over Army, Buffalo, Northwestern, Rice, and other teams

What’d recruiting sites say?: Top-100 safety nationwide, Top-30 PA prospect, and 3-star rating

Money quote: Folk enrolled at SU a semester early to get a head start on football

“With COVID, it kind of made sense for me to get up there. I also play basketball and it doesn’t look like we’re going to have a basketball season this winter and it just kind of made sense for me to get up to Syracuse and start things a little bit earlier.”

Twitter: @malcolmfolk3

Instagram: @malcolmfolk

Interesting nugget o’interest: Malcolm said his hidden talent is playing several instruments including the saxophone. I’m sure Jazz Fest would welcome his talent in the offseason.

Let’s get a look at ya: Film room Folk story