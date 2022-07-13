Get to Know Your Orange Man: #27, DB Malcolm Folk

Name: Malcolm Folk
Position: Defensive Back
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 204 lbs.
Hometown: Pottsgrove, PA
High School: Episcopal Academy
2021 stats: Did not play
2022 projections: Folk will get another opportunity to crack the two-deep now that his position group is a bit thinner than last year. He’s one of the bigger-built DBS on the roster so there’s the potential for him to also get some work inside the box.
How’d he get here?: Chose the Syracuse Orange over Army, Buffalo, Northwestern, Rice, and other teams
What’d recruiting sites say?: Top-100 safety nationwide, Top-30 PA prospect, and 3-star rating
Money quote: Folk enrolled at SU a semester early to get a head start on football
“With COVID, it kind of made sense for me to get up there. I also play basketball and it doesn’t look like we’re going to have a basketball season this winter and it just kind of made sense for me to get up to Syracuse and start things a little bit earlier.”
Twitter: @malcolmfolk3
Instagram: @malcolmfolk
Interesting nugget o’interest: Malcolm said his hidden talent is playing several instruments including the saxophone. I’m sure Jazz Fest would welcome his talent in the offseason.
Let’s get a look at ya: Film room Folk story
