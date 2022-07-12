Get to Know Your Orange Man: #29, DL Josh Hough

Up next on our Syracuse Orange roster preview is someone who flipped from offense to defense in spring camp:

Name: Josh Hough

Position: Running Back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 255 lbs.

Hometown: Beaver Falls, PA

High School: Beaver Falls

2021 stats: Did not play

2022 projections: After sustaining a season-ending injury in training camp last year, Hough finds himself starting from scratch on the other side of the ball. With the running back room starting to get crowded, Hough moved to the most needed position on the team: defensive line. Though he won’t start, his explosive speed could elevate him quickly. He played some defensive end and outside linebacker in high school, so this isn’t a totally new experience for Josh.

How’d he get here?: Turned down offers from nearby Pitt and Duquesne, as well as Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kentucky, and elsewhere.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars across the board

Money quote: The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette named Hough as their player of the year, a title normally given to a player in the Steel City. Beaver is about 40 miles north of it.

“I’m kind of surprised I got it,” Hough said about the POY. “I don’t think people from Beaver County are used to getting it. You usually see a kid from Pittsburgh getting it.”

Twitter: @JoshHough5

Tweet of Wonder: We salute this generosity

Cuse nation ! I wanted to do something special for a great cause . So 50% of the proceeds of big general merch will go to support programs of our military vets.#woundedwarriors https://t.co/nsj6vQItkm pic.twitter.com/wsfJwcWJ3D — ✌ (@JoshHough5) August 20, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Hough had an insane senior season at Beaver Falls, rushing for 2,048 yards and 29 TDs on 124 touches. That’s 16.5 yards per carry and a touchdown almost every fourth rush. He also earned “Freak of the Week” honors from SI for one incredible performance.

Let’s get a look at ya: High school highs from both sides