Checking in on Syracuse’s alums in the NBA Summer League

While most Syracuse Orange fans have focused on Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim playing for the Detroit Pistons, another Syracuse player has stepped into the NBA Summer League spotlight. Cole Swider signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and through his first week as a pro, he’s shown that he might have the game to make the opening night roster.

Lakers' two-way F Cole Swider averaging 13.2 points on 17-30 3PT through 5 SL games. Caught fire toward end of the season for Syracuse, 36-point game vs UNC, 28 points vs FSU. Former 4* star recruit, played on Hoop Summit team with Garland, Herro, Reddish, Grimes, Tre Jones, Bol pic.twitter.com/xLRS2EW10L — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) July 11, 2022

Swider started slow for Syracuse last year before finding his range and that has continued with the Lakers. Now there are still plenty of issues on the defensive end for Cole but if he can knock down shots in transition at the rate he’s hitting then he might find himself on the receiving end of some LeBron cross-court feeds this season. The Lakers are still figuring out their bench but Swider could be playing himself into a regular NBA contract if he keeps this up.

Buddy Boeheim has had a slower start with the Detroit Pistons. With the Pistons having such a young roster, they have been featuring a lot of NBA regulars in their first two games in Vegas. Buddy has only made one shot so far but with Jaden Ivey out we’ll see if his run increases this week.

Buddy Boeheim swishes a corner 3



Watch Live on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/jBu5foBYrt — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

Jimmy Boeheim has yet to see action for Detroit and one has to wonder if he might be an option for Boeheim’s Army at the end of the month. TBT could allow Jimmy a chance to show his skills to international teams looking to fill their rosters.

The Lakers and Pistons play tonight in Las Vegas with the games airing on NBA TV.