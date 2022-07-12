Get to Know Your Orange Man: #30, Chase Simmons

Name: Chase Simmons

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 253 lbs

Hometown: Little River, S.C.

High School: North Myrtle Beach

2021 stats: Showed in two contests for the Syracuse Orange, debuting against NC State last season. He didn’t record anything on the stat line, but saw the field, which is good.

2022 projections: He didn’t add any weight (lost two pounds), but probably transformed a bit of that weight with a year of college strength and conditioning. Last year he was sitting in a log jam on the d-line. This year he’s sitting in a desert, so if he can make the most of it, he may see the field a bit more.

How’d he get here?: Simmons saw Orange on National Signing Day with a flip from Coastal Carolina. He also had some MAC-tion in on him as well as South Carolina sniffing around.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247sports and ESPN, two from Rivals.

Money quote: Simmons formed a bond with defensive coordinator Tony White after a phone call and offer.

“Me and him got close. He just loved how I played,” Simmons said. “Out of all the transfers and all the players in the 2021 class, they knew their stuff and they found me.”

Twitter feed: @Chase_simmons02

Tweets of wonder: A few bullets above I talked about him improving his physique. This seems to have happened.

Trust in the Lords process❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/lnBZEOYXne — CHASE SIMMONS ⚔️ (@Chase_simmons02) November 6, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Simmons initially thought Central New York was just as fast-paced, hectic, chaotic and crowded just like New York City. Native CNYer’s will know that’s not true, and Dino had to set the record straight.

“(Babers) was saying how they have bucks in the backyard,” Simmons said. “He was in the hot tub one night just chilling and a buck walked past him and I started laughing when he said that. He also said there’s some turkeys out there. He was just letting me know when people hear New York, most of it is like the country, and a lot of people down south don’t know that.”

Let’s get a look at ya: The good ol’ signing day video: