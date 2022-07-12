Get to Know Your Orange Man: #29, WR Trebor Pena

Name: Trebor Pena

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 176 lbs

Hometown: Ocean Township, N.J.

High School: Ocean Township

2021 stats: Pena was the key kick returner for the Syracuse Orange. He returned 17 kickoffs for 421 yards and 17 punts for 131 yards. He only had two receptions last year but one was a 62-yard touchdown against Clemson.

2022 projections: Pena’s shown big-play ability in his first two seasons. With a new offense in place could we see a bigger effort to get him the ball in space? He’ll still be returning kicks but it will be interesting to see if Robert Anae gets creative in finding new ways to put the ball in Pena’s hands.

How’d he get here?: Pena flipped his commitment from Temple to Syracuse and chose the ACC over the AAC.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars!

Money quote: Some people would panic at the idea of trying to return kicks but not Pena.

“It comes from playing football in the backyard growing up,” Pena said. “I used to love having everyone come after me and I’m just trying to make everybody miss.”

Instagram: @_tpenaa

Interesting nugget o’interest: Pena’s hometown of Ocean Township is also the hometown of Kenny Pickett, Bruce Springsteen and 1990’s MTV legend Eric Nies. That’s quite the trio.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Pena’s big play against the Clemson Tigers last season