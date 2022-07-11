Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: All hail our B1G Overlords

REALIGNMENT. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Andy, Steve, and Christian enter the endgame and talk what the future of college sports will look like for the Syracuse Orange.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

MCU and College Football. The same thing?

But seriously: we’re in the endgame now. What does it mean for the Orange?

Why does Peacock become the ACC dealbreaker?

Is Syracuse an attractive option for the B1G or SEC?

Let’s crap on Syracuse schedule. Because it’s not great.

GERG. THE BOOK.

Syracuse offensive debrief.

