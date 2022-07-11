Get to Know Your Orange Man: #34, RB Sean Tucker

Name: Sean Tucker

Position: Running Back

Year: Freshman

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 209 lbs.

Hometown: Owings Mills, Md.

High School: Calvert Hall

2021 stats: Last season Tucker set a Syracuse Orange school record with 1,496 yards rushing. He had 249 carries, caught 20 passes and scored 14 touchdowns as he broke out in a major way. Tucker was first team All-ACC and received several All-American honors as he carried the Syracuse offense on his back last year. After only two seasons he ranks 20th on Syracuse’s all-time rushing list.

2022 projections: It’s unrealistic to expect Tucker to increase his production from last year, but if Syracuse can put together a stronger passing game and give him a breather he could become more efficient. Tucker’s one negative last season was his struggle in the final two weeks so keeping him fresh should be the goal. Dino Babers said Tucker is even faster after his season with Syracuse track so I’m sure that thought won’t keep defensive coordinators up nights this fall.

How’d he get here?: Tucker chose Syracuse over Wisconsin and Rutgers and after last season we have to be thankful he didn’t end up with the Scarlet Knights.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from everyone and a reminder that starts don’t always tell the final story.

Money quote: We has a lot of discussion last fall about Tucker wearing the famed 44 but he decided he wanted to carve his own path.

“Personally, I mean, with all the success and everything that I have with my number, I’m sticking more toward keeping my number and just creating my own legacy,”

Tweets of wonder: If you have to use less than 10 pt font to list all your accomplishments, then you had a pretty good season.

Before I say goodbye to 2021 here's the Official list of my accomplishments. I'm in the off-season now working on my off-season goals. I'm looking forward to the 2022 season, let's go Orange! pic.twitter.com/EU5oSrUsqa — Sean Tucker (@seantucker2020) January 1, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Tucker made the 2023 NFL Draft prospect list of another Calvert Hall alum...Mel Kiper, Jr.

Let’s get a look at ya: Want a great way to start your week....here you go