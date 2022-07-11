Get to Know Your Orange Man:#33, RB Mario Escobar

Name: Mario Escobar

Position: Running Back

Year: Freshman

Height: 5’9”’

Weight: 187 pounds

Hometown: Melville, NY

High School: St. Anthony’s

2021 stats: Played on special teams for the Syracuse Orange against NC State

2022 projections: If he’s going to get back on the field this fall, it’s likely to come as a member of special teams units. Escobar was a versatile player in high school and can contribute on kick coverage teams.

How’d he get here?: Chose the preferred walk-on opportunity with Syracuse after receiving interest from Ivy League schools and if that doesn’t say enough about his intelligence, Mario also attended a UConn camp but realized Syracuse was the top choice.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings

Instagram: @marioescobarjrr

Interesting nugget o’interest: Last year we learned that John Cassillo attended St. Anthony’s for a year but did you know that it’s also the alma mater of former US National Team member Chris Armas?

Let’s get a look at ya: Check out Mario’s touchdown from the spring game