Get to Know Your Orange Man:#33, RB Mario Escobar

Name: Mario Escobar
Position: Running Back
Year: Freshman
Height: 5’9”’
Weight: 187 pounds
Hometown: Melville, NY
High School: St. Anthony’s
2021 stats: Played on special teams for the Syracuse Orange against NC State
2022 projections: If he’s going to get back on the field this fall, it’s likely to come as a member of special teams units. Escobar was a versatile player in high school and can contribute on kick coverage teams.
How’d he get here?: Chose the preferred walk-on opportunity with Syracuse after receiving interest from Ivy League schools and if that doesn’t say enough about his intelligence, Mario also attended a UConn camp but realized Syracuse was the top choice.
What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings
Instagram: @marioescobarjrr
Interesting nugget o’interest: Last year we learned that John Cassillo attended St. Anthony’s for a year but did you know that it’s also the alma mater of former US National Team member Chris Armas?
Let’s get a look at ya: Check out Mario’s touchdown from the spring game
Congratulations @MARIO_ESCOBARJR on his first touchdown of the year!!! pic.twitter.com/3PKlyphK7y— Joshua Escobar (@joshuaescobar04) April 2, 2022
