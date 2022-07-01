Get to know your Orange man: #41, LS Joey Kelly

Name: Joey Kelly

Position: Long Snapper

Year: (Redshirt) Sophomore

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 204

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

High School: Brophy College Prep

2021 stats: Kelly did not see any game action for the Syracuse Orange.

2022 projections: Will be looking to grab the back-up long-snapper position this Fall. With four specialists on the roster it will be a tough battle but Kelly’s experience could be pivotal.

How’d he get here?: Was offered a preferred walk-on role after former Syracuse special teams coach Justin Lustig watched him in action.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ranking from services but was rated the 70th best long snapper in 2019 by Rubio Long snapping

Instagram: @kelly_jo3y

Interesting nugget o’interest: Joey was a member of Brophy Prep’s state championship rugby squad.